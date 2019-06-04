Trevor Noah has the perfect gift for Donald Trump’s 73rd birthday: The president’s own words. The Daily Show’s pop-up museum devoted to Trump’s tweets is heading for the first time to the nation’s capital for a three-day visit, opening Friday June 14 – Trump’s birthday – and closing Sunday June 16.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: The Donald J. Trump

Presidential Twitter Library will set up shop at The Showroom venue.

The installation marks the seventh time that the Trump Presidential Twitter Library will be displayed, with previous stops in Austin, Miami, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago and its debut in New York City. A book version was published in 2018.

The three-day library in Washington, D.C. will unveil a new element not previously seen at the other installations, a section titled “Melania Trump: Trying To Help.” Says Comedy Central, “This new exhibit honors the First Lady’s crusade to end cyberbullying. We highlight her battle against those who use personal attacks, threats of violence, and really dumb nicknames in a vain attempt to soothe their own insatiable insecurities.”

The library consists of visual and interactive installations “giving patrons the

once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to memorialize and celebrate the many ‘unpresidented’ moments of President Trump’s Twitter history.”

The library – which combines actual curation of the president’s Twitter history with a parodic take on the very concept of a Trumpian presidential library – includes the following exhibitions (descriptions provided by Comedy Central):

THE COMMANDER-IN-TWEET: In the Library’s marquee attraction, attendees will step into a replica of the Oval Office, be presented with a crisis situation, and have 30 seconds to compose a tweet white sitting on a golden toilet, just like the president!;

SAD! A RETROSPECTIVE: A video retrospective will solemnly display a collection of people, places and things that the President has deemed “SAD!”

TRUMP VS. TRUMP: Here we document President Trump’s unique ability to hold a variety of different opinions on the same subject;

VERIFIED SURVIVORS: Listen to a series of testimonials from high-profile victims as they recount the trauma of being attacked by Trump on Twitter;

DONALD J. TRUMP: A MAN OF CHARACTERS: In a short docufilm narrated by Daily Show correspondent Desi Lydic, the library takes a look at Trump’s Twitter history and the social media platform he made great again;

MASTERWORKS: Sit back and admire some of Trump’s finest works as a master tweeter;

A DONALD J. TRUMP TWITTER TIMELINE: Study the broad arc of Trump’s history in one comprehensive timeline, from his very first tweet about his appearance on Letterman, to his proclamations that Obama was born in Kenya, to his important, early morning screeds as the leader of the free world;

11 MINUTES: This video exhibit features first-hand accounts of what the world looked like for the 11 minutes that Donald J. Trump mysteriously vanished from Twitter, shaking a nation to its core;

MELANIA TRUMP: TRYING TO HELP: This new exhibit honors the First Lady’s crusade to end cyberbullying. We highlight her battle against those who use personal attacks, threats of violence, and really dumb nicknames in a vain attempt to soothe their own insatiable insecurities.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: The Donald J. Trump

Presidential Twitter Library will run June 14-16 at The Showroom, 1099 14th St NW, Washington, D.C. The event hours are 12-8 p.m. ET. Admission is free.