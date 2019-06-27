Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’ Plagued By Free Souvenir Hunters, eBay Resellers

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘The Daily Show With Trevor Noah’ Zings Dems Debate Follies

Trevor Noah
Trevor Noah Comedy Central

The Democratic presidential candidate debate was comedy gold for The Daily Show and Trevor Noah, as the long lineup of hopefuls provided enough memorable moments to fill a ballot. Or, in this case, a program, via Noah’s Votegasm 2020, a live show that followed the Democratic scrum.

Some of the choice bits posted so far via Twitter:

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad