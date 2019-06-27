‘The Daily Show With Trevor Noah’ Zings Dems Debate Follies
The Democratic presidential candidate debate was comedy gold for The Daily Show and Trevor Noah, as the long lineup of hopefuls provided enough memorable moments to fill a ballot. Or, in this case, a program, via Noah’s Votegasm 2020, a live show that followed the Democratic scrum.
Some of the choice bits posted so far via Twitter:
