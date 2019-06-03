The CW Sets ‘iZombie’ & ‘Jane The Virgin’ Finale Dates, More Summer Premieres

Hours after announcing its new anthology series Two Sentence Horror Stories, the CW has unveiled more summer premiere dates, along with those for the series finales of Jane the Virgin and iZombie.

New drama series Pandora and Bulletproof — the latter a UK acquisition — will bow on Tuesday, July 9, and Sunday, July 28, respectively. The Taye Diggs-hosted game show Hypnotize Me launches on Wednesday, August 7, and docuseries Mysteries Decoded hits the airwaves on Tuesday, August 13.

iZombie The CW

The summer premieres then continue with the bow of Red Bull Peaking — which starts with two episodes back-to-back on Friday, September 13, and Season 2 of CW Seed series I Ship It arrives on Monday, August 19.

After the farewells, Jane the Virgin wraps its series run on Wednesday, July 31, followed the next night by iZombie’s last episode on August 1.

Here’s a list of the CW’s just-announced summer premieres (all times ET/PT):

TUESDAY, JULY 9

8-9 p.m. PANDORA (Premiere Episode)

SUNDAY, JULY 28

8-9 p.m. BULLETPROOF (Premiere Episode)

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 7

9-10 p.m. HYPNOTIZE ME (Premiere Episode)

THURSDAY, AUGUST 8

8-8:30 p.m. TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES (Premiere Episode)

TUESDAY, AUGUST 13

9-10 p.m. MYSTERIES DECODED (Premiere Episode)

MONDAY, AUGUST 19

9:30-10 p.m. I SHIP IT, Season 2 (Broadcast Premiere)