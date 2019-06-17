The CW Sets Fall Premiere Dates: ‘Batwoman’, ‘Supergirl’, ‘The Flash’, ‘Nancy Drew’, More

The CW is out with its fall schedule for its new and returning series.

It kicks off Sunday October 6, the network’s newest night after it reclaimed that night last season for original programming. New series Batwoman joins returning Supergirl for the CW’s Sunday night superhero line-up, with Batwoman at 8 PM followed by the season 5 premiere of Supergirl at 9 PM.

All American returns for its sophomore season on a new night on Monday, October 7 at 8 PM. For the next two Mondays, original episodes of All American will lead into encore presentations of Batwoman on October 7 and Nancy Drew on October 14. The season three premiere of Black Lightning will air Monday, October 21 at 9 PM following a new episode of All American at 8 PM.

The Flash will be back for its sixth season on Tuesday, October 8 at 8 PM, followed by a second encore presentation of the series premiere of Batwoman. On Tuesday, October 15 at 9 PM, the final season of Arrow begins on a new night after an original episode of The Flash.

Riverdale premieres its fourth season on Wednesday, October 9 at 8 PM followed by the series premiere of The CW’s take on iconic detective Nancy Drew at 9 PM.

The 15th and final season of Supernatural premieres Thursday, October 10 at 8 PM, followed by the season 2 premiere of Legacies at 9 PM.

Charmed moves to Friday for its second season, premiering Friday, October 11 at 8 PM, followed by the season 3 premiere of Dynasty at 9 PM.

The CW’s Fall season officially kicks off with the exclusive broadcast of the IHeartradio Music Festival, airing over two nights Wednesday, October 2 (8-10 PM ET/PT) and Thursday, October 3 (8-10 PM ET/PT).

The following is The CW’s Fall 2019 premiere schedule:

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 2

8:00-10:00 pm — 2019 IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL, NIGHT ONE

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 3

8:00-10:00 pm — 2019 IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL, NIGHT TWO

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6

8:00-9:00 pm — BATWOMAN (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00 pm — SUPERGIRL (Season Premiere)

MONDAY, OCTOBER 7

8:00-9:00 pm — ALL AMERICAN (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 pm — BATWOMAN (Encore of Series Premiere)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 8

8:00-9:00 pm — THE FLASH (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 pm — BATWOMAN (2nd Encore of Series Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 9

8:00-9:00 pm — RIVERDALE (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 pm — NANCY DREW (Series Premiere)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10

8:00-9:00 pm — SUPERNATURAL (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 pm — LEGACIES (Season Premiere)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11

8:00-9:00 pm — CHARMED (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 pm — DYNASTY (Season Premiere)

MONDAY, OCTOBER 14

8:00-9:00 pm — ALL AMERICAN (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00 pm — NANCY DREW (Encore of Series Premiere)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 15

8:00-9:00 pm — THE FLASH (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00 pm — ARROW (Season Premiere)

MONDAY, OCTOBER 21

8:00-9:00 pm — ALL AMERICAN (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00 pm — BLACK LIGHTNING (Season Premiere)