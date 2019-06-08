‘The Crown’ Star Olivia Colman & Left Bank Boss Andy Harries Score Queen’s Birthday Honours

The Crown star Olivia Colman and Andy Harries, the man who shepherded the royal drama to Netflix, have been honored in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

The awards are the most prestigious in the UK.

Colman, who recently won an Oscar for her performance in The Favourite, has been handed an CBE for her services to drama. She was given the award under her real name Sarah Sinclair.

Colman said, “I’m totally thrilled, delighted and humbled to be in the company of these incredible people, most of whom have been nowhere near as visible as I have, but should be – and hopefully now will be. It’s such an honour.”

Harries (left), who is the boss of Sony-backed drama producer Left Bank, has also been handed an OBE, alongside a number of other British producers including Blue Planet producer Alistair Fothergill and Richard Williams, who runs Northern Ireland Screen, the funding agency behind Game of Thrones.

Elsewhere, on the list adventurer Bear Grylls, who recently starred in Netflix’s You Vs Wild, has been handed an OBE alongside musician Elvis Costello and comedian Griff Rhys Jones. Jack Reacher author Lee Child, who recently partnered with Fremantle-backed producer Dancing Ledge on a true crime drama series, has become a CBE.

Musician Mathangi Arulpragasam, aka M.I.A, who featured in documentary Matanga/Maya/M.I.A, becomes an MBE.