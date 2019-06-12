‘The Chronicles Of Narnia’: Matthew Aldrich To Oversee Development Of Netflix Series & Film Projects

Netflix has tapped Matthew Aldrich to oversee the development and creative live-action adaptation of C.S. Lewis’ The Chronicles of Narnia series. Aldrich will work across both series and film and serve as a creative architect on all projects under the rights deal inked last year.

Aldrich most recently co-wrote Coco for Disney and Pixar Animation Studios, the Oscar-winning film that grossed over $800 million worldwide.

Last October it was announced that Netflix and The C.S. Lewis Company entered a multi-year deal where Netflix will develop stories from across the Narnia universe into series and films for its members worldwide.

All series and films produced through the deal will be Netflix productions, with Mark Gordon of Entertainment One (eOne) alongside Douglas Gresham and Vincent Sieber serving as executive producers for series and as producers for features.

In total the Narnia books have sold more than 100 million copies and been translated in more than 47 languages worldwide.