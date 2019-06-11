‘The Big Bang Theory’ Sets Added To Warner Bros. Studio Tour

Fans of The Big Bang Theory can soon relive their favorite moments from the groundbreaking hit comedy series as part of Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood. Some of the original sets from the show, including apartments 4A and 4B, the infamous elevator and the CalTech Physics Lab Cafeteria, will be added to the Studio Tour beginning June 28 at Stage 48: Script to Screen.

Guests will be transported to Pasadena, California where the show, which wrapped its 12-season run in May, was set. Photo ops will be available including the Foyer between apartments 4A and 4B where Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Sheldon (Jim Parsons), Penny (Kaley Cuoco) and Amy (Mayim Bialik) lived adjacent to the infamous elevator.

Fans also can peer into the CalTech Physics Lab Cafeteria where Leonard, Sheldon, Howard (Simon Helberg) and Raj (Kunal Nayyar) often discussed the complexities of life and their relationships, in addition to comic book super powers. The Cafeteria set will also feature original costumes and from the larger cast including Penny, Amy and Bernadette (Melissa Rauch).

“For twelve seasons and 279 episodes, the cast and crew of The Big Bang Theory found their home away from home on these sets on Stage 25,” says Chuck Lorre, co-creator and executive producer of The Big Bang Theory, “We’re thrilled that Apartment 4A and other Big Bang locales will remind visitors of all the laughter that took place on our show.”