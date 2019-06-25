‘The Bachelorette’ Sweeps Monday To Give ABC Easy Win

ABC’s The Bachelorette (1.5 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, 5.6 million viewers) scored a season high in eyeballs Monday, sweeping primetime’s top spots in viewers and the demo to give ABC the overall victory in Nielsen’s fast nationals.

The two-hour Bachelorette was even in the demo compared with last week, giving it a sixth consecutive nightly victory in the metric. It led into the second week of Grand Hotel (0.6, 3.21M), which settled back a tenth in the demo to finish second in the 10 PM time slot behind NBC’s (0.7, 3.89M). The drama also dipped in total viewers after its 3.69M-viewer debut.

NBC started the night with a two-hour American Ninja Warrior (0.9, 4.81M), which was second overall in the demo and viewers for the night and even with a week ago. Dateline was also steady, making the network No. 2 overall in both demo and viewers.

On Fox, Beat Shazam (0.6, 2.46M) was steady at 8 PM, followed by So You Think You Can Dance? (0.5, 2.09M) at 9 PM, also even.

The CW aired a new Penn & Teller: Fool Us (0.2, 1.14M), which dipped a tenth in the demo from last week’s season premiere. A new Whose Line Is It Anyway? (0.2, 900,000) followed and was steady.

CBS aired all repeats.