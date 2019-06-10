‘The Angel Of Darkness’: Matt Letscher To Play William Randolph Hearst In TNT’s ‘The Alienist’ Sequel

EXCLUSIVE: The Flash alum Matt Letscher is set to recur as newspaper titan William Randolph Hearst on TNT’s The Angel of Darkness, the network’s upcoming limited series sequel to The Alienist, and based on the sequel to author Caleb Carr’s bestselling book.

In addition, Brittany Batchelder, a guest star on The Alienist, has been elevated to a recurring role for Season 2. She plays Joanna, Cyrus Montrose’s niece, who returns to New York as an aspiring journalist who becomes a protege to Luke Evans’ John Moore at the New York Times.

Batchelder Courtesy Protege Entertainment

The Alienist’s lead cast including Evans, Daniel Brühl and Dakota Fanning all return for the new storyline, which finds Fanning’s Sara Howard with her own private detective agency and enlisting the help of Dr. Laszlo Kreizler (Brühl) and Moore to hunt down an elusive killer.

Letscher, who played The Reverse Flash on CW’s The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow, will now play Hearst, whose unparalleled wealth and power swayed public opinion in New York and across the world. The actor is no stranger to portraying real-life characters — he played Jaime Kuykendall, one of the FBI agents who took down Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, on Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico, and also was Joseph Kennedy on HBO’s Boardwalk Empire.

The first Alienist, co-produced by Paramount Television and Turner’s Studio T, was nominated for six Emmys last year including Outstanding Limited Series. Douglas Smith, Matthew Shear, Robert Ray Wisdom, Melanie Field and Rosy McEwen have also been cast for the second season.

Letscher is repped by APA, Principal Entertainment and McKuin Frankel Whitehead. Batchelder is with AKA Talent Agency and Protege Entertainment.