‘The Affair’: Showtime Sets Premiere Date For Fifth & Final Season

It’s the beginning of the end for The Affair. Showtime’s Golden Globe-winning drama about the emotional and psychological effects of an affair that destroyed two marriages, and the crime that brings these individuals back together, will launch its fifth and final season on Sunday, August 25.

Oscar and Emmy winner Anna Paquin is set for the final go-round in a time jump, joining series regulars Dominic West, Maura Tierney, Sanaa Lathan, Julia Goldani Telles and Jadon Sand.

Season 5 will chronicle the aftermath of last season’s horrific events and find the characters coming to terms with the consequences of their choices – as they make the realization that if they really want to change their futures, they must first face the past.

Helen (Tierney) begins the season involved in an intoxicating new affair with a charismatic movie star (guest star Claes Bang), who offers to give her everything she’s been missing. Noah (West), meanwhile, has to swallow his pride and his jealousy and step in to take care of his family in her absence. But just when things seem to have stabilized, a chance encounter with someone from the distant past sets in a motion a sequence of events that brings them both to their knees.

Paquin stars as Alison and Cole’s now-adult daughter Joanie Lockhart, who returns some years in the future to piece together the truth about what happened to her mother, bringing the whole story full circle.

New guest stars in season five include Jennifer Jason Leigh and Lyric Bent, with Russell Hornsby returning. Emily Browning, Omar Metwally, John Doman, Kathleen Chalfant, Max Fowler, Michael Braun, Abigail Dylan Harrison and Jake Siciliano will also guest star.

The Affair, which renewed for a fifth and final season back in July, was created by showrunner Sarah Treem, who executive produces along with Jessica Rhoades, Hagai Levi and Michele Giordono.