‘BlackKklansman’ Co-Writer Kevin Willmott Gets Underway Directing ‘The 24th’, Drama On 1917 Houston Riot And Aftermath

After sharing the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar with Spike Lee for BlacKkKlansman, Kevin Willmott has gotten underway with The 24th, a film he is directing from a script he co-wrote with Trai Byers, the latter of whom stars in the film.

The 24th tells the true story of the all-black Twenty-Fourth United States Infantry Regiment, and the Houston Riot of 1917. The Houston Riot was a mutiny by 156 African American soldiers in response to the brutal violence and abuse at the hands of Houston police officers. The riot lasted two hours and led to the death of nine civilians, four policemen and two soldiers. It resulted in the largest murder trial in history, which sentenced a total of 19 men to execution, and 41 to life sentences.

The film is two days into shooting in North Carolina and Byers (Empire and Selma) stars alongside Bashir Salahuddin (Top Gun: Maverick), Aja Naomi King (Birth of a Nation), Mo McRae (Big Little Lies), Tosin Morohunfola (The Chi), Mykelti Williamson (Fences) and Thomas Haden Church.

U.S. National Archives and Records Administration

The 24th is being produced by Alexandra Milchan under her EMJAG Productions banner, Willmott, and Byers. The film is also produced and fully financed by Jordan Fudge under his New Slate Ventures banner. The film’s distribution will be brokered by New Slate and the law firm of Paul Hastings.

Willmott separately teamed with Lee on the upcoming Da 5 Bloods for Netflix, and he previously wrote and directed C.S.A.: The Confederate States of America.