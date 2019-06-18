China’s Tencent Boards ‘A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood’, ‘Monster Hunter’

As it continues to partner on international productions, China’s Tencent Pictures today said it has boarded a pair of upcoming titles. They include Sony/TriStar’s Mister Rogers pic A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood led by Tom Hanks as the children’s TV host. It has also become an equity partner on Constantin Film’s Monster Hunter, the fantasy action video game adaptation from the team behind Resident Evil.

Marielle Heller is directing A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood which sees a cynical journalist begrudgingly accept an assignment to write a profile piece on the beloved icon and finds his perspective on life transformed. Matthew Rhys also stars in the film that’s inspired by the article Can You Say…Hero? by Tom Junod. The domestic release is November 22.

Constantin

Monster Hunter stars Milla Jovovich and is written and directed by Paul W.S. Anderson. Tencent will distribute in China, Toho has the movie in Japan and Constantin is releasing in German-speaking markets. Screen Gems will release in the U.S. and Sony Pictures Releasing International has the rest of the world. The domestic date is September 4, 2020.

Tencent confirmed the investments during a presentation at the Shanghai International Film Festival on Monday. Last week, Sony Pictures Animation unveiled that Tencent had boarded Wish Dragon, a tale about the power of friendship set in modern-day Shanghai that stars Jackie Chan and Constance Wu.

The above titles add to upcoming films in which Tencent is involved, Terminator: Dark Fate and Top Gun: Maverick. Its other studio investments include last week’s Men In Black: International as well as last year’s Bumblebee and Venom.

Edward Cheng, Vice President of Tencent Group and CEO of Tencent Pictures, said the company “is able to build a thriving digital content ecosystem, which is well supported across Tencent platforms. Through our communications and social media platforms, we are able to better engage and reach out to the audience. Through our literature, comic, game, music and other content businesses, we are able to cultivate quality IPs and turn them into compelling stories on screens.”

At home, Tencent has recently been involved in Diao Yinan’s The Wild Goose Lake which premiered in Cannes. In 2018, the pictures division established its own distribution arm.