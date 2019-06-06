‘Flightplan’ Writer Peter A. Dowling Scores ITV Submarine Drama ‘Tenacity’ With Bad Wolf & eOne

Flightplan writer Peter A. Dowling has penned a six-part submarine drama for ITV from His Dark Materials producer Bad Wolf and Entertainment One.

Tenacity, which is inspired by the eponymous J.S. Law novel, follows disgraced military detective Danielle ‘Dan’ Lewis, who is sent to investigate a case when a dead submariner is discovered aboard the British nuclear submarine Tenacity. But when the case turns to murder, it puts her in conflict with Tenacity’s crew, her Navy superiors, and into the crosshairs of an assassin who has infiltrated her nuclear base with an agenda that will not only destroy national security but kill Dan and everyone she loves.

Tenacity will start filming in 2020. It marks the first major ITV drama for eOne as well as Bad Wolf’s first commission from the British commercial broadcaster.

Related Story Trump Clarifies "Nasty" Meghan Markle Comment, Calls Bette Midler "Washed Up Psycho"

The series was commissioned by ITV’s Head of Drama Polly Hill. Bad Wolf co-founders Jane Tranter and Julie Gardner will executive produce alongside eOne’s Polly Williams.

Hill said, “Peter has written an incredible script with a brilliant and complex heroine leading an investigation that genuinely surprises. I am so delighted to be working with Bad Wolf and Entertainment One on this incredible drama, that promises to have an audience hooked from the start. We are excited to have this on ITV and think it will be addictive viewing.”

Dowling added, “I am thrilled to write Tenacity for ITV. Their ambition and enthusiasm for the project is hugely exciting and I can’t think of better collaborators to help bring Lieutenant Dan Lewis to life.”

Gardner said, “Jane Tranter and I are delighted to be reunited with Polly Hill at ITV on our first Bad Wolf project together, alongside partners Entertainment One, and to be collaborating with Peter Dowling, a master of suspense, on his first UK television series.”

Polly Williams, eOne’s Head of Scripted Drama, added, “We couldn’t have better partners on Tenacity than Julie and Bad Wolf as well as Pete whose scripts are brilliant. Producing and developing in the UK is so important to us at eOne and we love that this show combines a British perspective and voice with global reach and ambition.”

Dowling is repped by Olivia Gray at Independent Talent.