‘Tell Me A Story’: Paul Wesley To Return To CBS All Access Series, Season 2 Princess Theme Revealed

Paul Wesley, who co-starred in the first season of Tell Me a Story, will be back as a star in the upcoming second season of CBS All Access’ anthology series. Wesley will play a new character in the drama, from creator Kevin Williamson and Aaron Kapaln’s Kapital Entertainment.

Tell Me a Story, based on a Spanish format, takes the world’s most beloved fairy tales and reimagines them as a dark and twisted psychological thriller. We can reveal that Season 2 will feature the tales of three iconic princesses – Beauty and the Beast, Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella. (Season 1 weaved together dark stories based on The Three Little Pigs, Little Red Riding Hood, and Hansel and Gretel.)

Wesley will play Tucker. A struggling novelist, Tucker spends his sleepless nights toiling away in a secluded cabin in the woods and his days trying to prove he’s good enough for his beautiful fiancée. But it’s all about to come crashing down as a dark secret threatens to destroy his world.

The casting further expands Wesley’s relationship with Kapital Entertainment which started when The Vampire Diaries alum was tapped for a role in Tell Me a Story’s first season. It led to Wesley and his company Citizen Media entering a production partnership with Kapital, which has multiple shows in the works, including a drama based on Jason Smith’s non-fiction article Confessions Of a Drug-Addicted High School Teacher, with Wesley attached to star and David Slade (Black Mirror) to direct, and supernatural crime drama Possessed, based on a Korean format.

Wesley starred on The Vampire Diaries for eight seasons, directed multiple episodes throughout the series’ run, and served as a producer for its final season. Behind the camera, last year he directed episodes of Roswell, New Mexico and Legacies. Additionally, he had a co-starring role in Netflix’s docu-drama Medal Of Honor, produced by Robert Zemeckis, and starred in two off-Broadway theater productions in 2018.

Tell Me a Story is executive produced by Williamson and Kapital’s Kaplan and Dana Honor.

Wesley is repped by ICM Partners, Management 360, and attorney Marcy Morris.