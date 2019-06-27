Click to Skip Ad
‘Tell Me A Story’: Odette Annable & Natalie Alyn Lind To Star In Season 2 Of CBS All Access Series

EXCLUSIVE: Odette Annable and Natalie Alyn Lind are set as leads opposite Paul Wesley in the second season of  CBS All Access’ anthology series Tell Me a Story, from creator Kevin Williamson and Aaron Kapaln’s Kapital Entertainment.

Tell Me a Story, based on a Spanish format, takes the world’s most beloved fairy tales and reimagines them as a dark and twisted psychological thriller. Season 2 will feature the tales of three iconic princesses – Beauty and the Beast, Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella.

Annable will play Maddie, a modern take on Cinderella. Maddie is a quintessential middle child, she is the peace keeping overachiever who tries to maintain calm and control while her loved ones spiral. But after taking care of a broken family for so many years, Maddie may not be willing to do the same for the man she loves.Natalie Alyn Lind will play Ashley, inspired by Beauty. Ashley is a rising country music singer who survives a brutal attack only to find that her nightmare isn’t over. Once hungry for the spotlight, Ashley now hides herself in the shadows of her home avoiding anyone who gets too close.

Tell Me a Story is executive produced by Williamson and Kapital’s Kaplan and Dana Honor.

House alumna Annable recently co-starred on CBS’ Pure Genius and had a role on the CW’s Supergirl. She is repped by UTA.

Lind is coming off a starring role on The Gifted, which aired on Fox for two seasons. She also has a major role on ABC’s The Goldbergs. She is repped by ICM Partners.

