‘Tell Me A Story’: Odette Annable & Natalie Alyn Lind To Star In Season 2 Of CBS All Access Series

EXCLUSIVE: Odette Annable and Natalie Alyn Lind are set as leads opposite Paul Wesley in the second season of CBS All Access’ anthology series Tell Me a Story, from creator Kevin Williamson and Aaron Kapaln’s Kapital Entertainment.
Tell Me a Story, based on a Spanish format, takes the world’s most beloved fairy tales and reimagines them as a dark and twisted psychological thriller. Season 2 will feature the tales of three iconic princesses – Beauty and the Beast, Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella.
Tell Me a Story is executive produced by Williamson and Kapital’s Kaplan and Dana Honor.
House alumna Annable recently co-starred on CBS’ Pure Genius and had a role on the CW’s Supergirl. She is repped by UTA.
Lind is coming off a starring role on The Gifted, which aired on Fox for two seasons. She also has a major role on ABC’s The Goldbergs. She is repped by ICM Partners.
