‘Tell Me A Story’: Odette Annable & Natalie Alyn Lind To Star In Season 2 Of CBS All Access Series

EXCLUSIVE: Odette Annable and Natalie Alyn Lind are set as leads opposite Paul Wesley in the second season of CBS All Access’ anthology series Tell Me a Story, from creator Kevin Williamson and Aaron Kapaln’s Kapital Entertainment.

Tell Me a Story, based on a Spanish format, takes the world’s most beloved fairy tales and reimagines them as a dark and twisted psychological thriller. Season 2 will feature the tales of three iconic princesses – Beauty and the Beast, Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella.