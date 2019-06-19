TCA Awards Nominations: ‘Pose’ & ‘Russian Doll’ Lead With 4, HBO Tops Networks With 15

FX’s Pose and Netflix’s Russian Doll lead the Television Critics Association’s 35th Annual TCA Awards nominations with four each. Pose is nominated for Outstanding Achievement in Drama and Russian Doll for Comedy. Both are nommed for Program of the Year and Outstanding New Program. Pose star Billy Porter is up for Individual Achievement In Drama and Russian Doll actress and co-creator Natasha Lyonne is nommed in the Individual Achievement In Comedy category. The two series will face off in the Outstanding New Program category against fellow freshmen Netflix’s Dead To Me, Comedy Central’s The Other Two, HBO’s Succession, and FX’s What We Do In The Shadows.

Additional nominees for the coveted Program Of The Year award are HBO’s Chernobyl and Game Of Thrones, Netflix miniseries When They See Us and Amazon’s British hit Fleabag.

HBO leads with 15 nominations this year, inching past Netflix which scored 14. FX ranks third with eight nods. Amazon follows with five nominations while CBS and PBS each have four; NBC and Showtime have three; and BBC America and Pop TV have two. AMC, Comedy Central, Disney Jr., Lifetime, MSNBC, Starz, and TBS each has one.

The TCA Awards honor the best series, creators and stars of the 2018-2019 season for outstanding achievements in news and information, youth, reality, drama, comedy, miniseries, and sketch/variety shows. Winners will be announced at the invitation-only presentation on Saturday, August 3 at the Beverly Hilton. Comedy duo and fellow TCA Awards nominees Desus & Mero will host.

“From departing juggernauts that changed the TV game to new shows that test the boundaries of what the medium can do and be, this has been a landmark season for television across all networks and platforms,” said Daniel Fienberg, TCA President and The Hollywood Reporter Chief TV Critic. “This strong nomination roster represents a diverse blend of talented performers, many of whom are also creators, and groundbreaking content that made us laugh, cry and gasp. Every category is bursting with hard choices, but we couldn’t ask for a better problem to have as we gather together to honor yet another terrific television season and celebrate 35 years of the TCA Awards.”

The 35th Annual TCA Awards coincide with the 2019 Summer TCA Press Tour, running from Tuesday, July 23 through Thursday, August 8.

Here is the complete list of nominees.

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

“Better Call Saul” – AMC

“The Good Fight” – CBS All Access

“Homecoming” – Amazon

“Killing Eve” – BBC America

“Pose” – FX

“Succession” – HBO

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

“Barry” – HBO

“Fleabag” – Amazon

“The Good Place” – NBC (2018 Winner in Category)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” – Amazon

“Russian Doll” – Netflix

“Schitt’s Creek” – Pop TV

“Veep” – HBO (2014 Winner in Category)

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Amy Adams, “Sharp Objects” – HBO

Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora” – Showtime

Christine Baranski, “The Good Fight” – CBS All Access

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve” – BBC America

Billy Porter, “Pose” – FX

Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon” – FX

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things” – FX

Bill Hader, “Barry” – HBO

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep” – HBO (2014 Winner in Category)

Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll” – Netflix

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek” – Pop TV

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag” – Amazon

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIE OR MINISERIES

“Chernobyl” – HBO

“Deadwood: The Movie” – HBO

“Escape at Dannemora” – Showtime

“Fosse/Verdon” – FX

“Sharp Objects” – HBO

“When They See Us” – Netflix

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SKETCH/VARIETY SHOWS

“Desus & Mero” – Showtime

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” -TBS

“I Think You Should Leave” – Netflix

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” – HBO (2018 Winner in Category)

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” – NBC

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” – CBS

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

“Dead to Me” – Netflix

“The Other Two” – Comedy Central

“Pose” – FX

“Russian Doll” – Netflix

“Succession” – HBO

“What We Do in the Shadows” – FX

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

“Chernobyl” – HBO

“Fleabag” – Amazon

“Game of Thrones” – HBO (2012 Winner in Category)

“Pose” – FX

“Russian Doll” – Netflix

“When They See Us” – Netflix

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY

“The Great British Baking Show” – PBS

“Making It” – NBC

“Nailed It!” – Netflix

“Queer Eye” – Netflix

“Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat” – Netflix

“Tidying Up with Marie Kondo” – Netflix

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

“60 Minutes” – CBS (2012 Winner in Category)

“America To Me” – Starz

“Leaving Neverland” – HBO

“Our Planet” – Netflix

“The Rachel Maddow Show” – MSNBC

“Surviving R. Kelly” – Lifetime

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING

“Arthur” – PBS Kids

“Carmen Sandiego” – Netflix

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” – PBS Kids (2016 Winner in Category)

“Muppet Babies” – Disney Junior

“Odd Squad” – PBS Kids

“Sesame Street” – HBO (2018, 2011, 2001 Winner in Category)