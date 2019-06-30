Taylor Swift Is “Grossed Out” That Unfriendly Music Manager Now Owns Her Pre-2017 Catalog

Taylor Swift poured out her soul today, and it wasn’t in a song about an ex-boyfriend. Instead, she lamented on Tumblr that her pre-2017 music catalog is now controlled by a music manager she claimed has orchestrated bullying tactics against her.

Scooter Braun is the manager in question. His roster includes Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and Kanye West, and this week he acquired Swift’s former record company, Big Machine Label Group, for a price reported to be in the $300 million range.

Swift was not pleased. She wrote on Tumblr that upon hearing of the deal, “All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years.”

The issue with Braun arises with a Swift beef with Kim Kardashian, West’s wife. Swift initially denied that she had given permission to West to include a mention of her on his album. Kardashian then produced a phone record confirming their version of the story. Swift’s likeness was then inserted in Kanye West’s music video for Famous.