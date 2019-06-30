Taylor Swift Is “Grossed Out” That Unfriendly Music Manager Now Owns Her Pre-2017 Catalog

Taylor Swift poured out her soul today, and it wasn’t in a song about an ex-boyfriend. Instead, she lamented on Tumblr that her pre-2017 music catalog is now controlled by a music manager she claimed has orchestrated bullying tactics against her.
Scooter Braun is the manager in question. His roster includes Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and Kanye West, and this week he acquired Swift’s former record company, Big Machine Label Group, for a price reported to be in the $300 million range.
Swift was not pleased. She wrote on Tumblr that upon hearing of the deal, “All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years.”
The issue with Braun arises with a Swift beef with Kim Kardashian, West’s wife. Swift initially denied that she had given permission to West to include a mention of her on his album. Kardashian then produced a phone record confirming their version of the story. Swift’s likeness was then inserted in Kanye West’s music video for Famous.
Swift claimed she was subsequently bullied online by Justin Bieber, West and Braun. She included a screencap in her Tumblr essay, drawing a red circle on Braun’s face. “This is Scooter Braun, bullying me on social media when I was at my lowest point. He’s about to own all the music I’ve ever made,” Swift said.
Swift said Scooter taking over her old music is her worst nightmare. She signed at age 15 with Big Machine Records and knew that when Borchetta sold the label, he’d be selling her legacy. But she never expected it to be sold to Braun’s company, Ithaca Holdings LLC.
“This is my worst case scenario. This is what happens when you sign a deal at fifteen to someone for whom the term “loyalty” is clearly just a contractual concept. And when that man says “Music has value”, he means its value is beholden to men who had no part in creating it,” she wrote.
Braun now controls the six albums Swift has released to date, and also has the music of Reba McEntire, Sheryl Crow, Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett, Rascal Flatts and Lady Antebellum on the label.
In 2018 Swift signed with Republic Records, a label under the Universal Music Group.
“Thankfully, I am now signed to a label that believes I should own anything I create. Thankfully, I left my past in Scott’s hands and not my future,’ Swift said. “And hopefully, young artists or kids with musical dreams will read this and learn about how to better protect themselves in a negotiation. You deserve to own the art you make.”
Her next album, Lover, will be out on August 23.
The complete Swift post on Tumblr:
Taylor Swift Is "Grossed Out" That Unfriendly Music Manager Now Owns Her Pre-2017 Catalog
