Taylor Swift Kicks Off Pride Month With Letter Supporting Pro-LGBTQ Equality Act

Taylor Swift is speaking out in support of LGBTQ rights.

The singer kicked off Pride Month Friday night, by sharing a letter she wrote to one of her senators, urging him to support the Equality Act, which would prevent discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

“Happy Pride month!!!” Swift wrote on Instagram. “While we have so much to celebrate, we also have a great distance to go before everyone in this country is truly treated equally.”

The singer noted that the legislation had already passed in the Democratic-controlled U.S. House, and shared a letter she sent Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, asking him to vote yes as well.

“I’m writing to you today in anticipation of a very important vote coming up,” the letter said. “As you know, the House just passed the Equality Act, which would protect LGBTQ people from discrimination in the workplace, in their homes and in schools. For American citizens to be denied jobs or housing based on who they love or how they identify, in my opinion is un-American and cruel.”

Swift went on to reject President Trump’s “stance that his administration, ‘supports equal treatment of all,’ but that the Equality Act, ‘in its current form is filled with poison pills that threaten to undermine parental and conscience rights.'”

“No, one cannot take the position that one supports a community, while condemning it in the next breath as going against ‘conscience’ or ‘parental rights,'” she added. “That statement implies that there is something morally wrong with you being anything other than heterosexual or cisgender, which is an incredibly harmful letter to send to a nation full of healthy and loving families with same-sex, non-binary or transgender parents, sons or daughters.”

The singer signed the letter, “Please, please think about the lives you could change for the better if you were to vote to support the Equality Act in the Senate and prohibit this harsh and unfair discrimination.”

Swift also encouraged fans to write their senators, and to sign a Change.org petition she started backing the Equality Act. As of Saturday afternoon, the petition had more than 65,0000 signatures and was near its goal of 75,000.

GLAAD thanked the singer on Twitter, and said she had made a “generous donation” to the LGTBQ rights organization.

“Thank you @taylorswift for kicking off #PrideMonth by speaking out for the Equality Act and by making a generous donation to support our work to accelerate acceptance for LGBTQ people. We 💙 you,” GLAAD captioned its post.