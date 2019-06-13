Tami Roman Signs Overall Deal With Mona Scott-Young’s Monami Productions

Reality TV veteran Tami Roman (The Real World, Basketball Wives LA) has signed an overall deal with Love & Hip Hop creator Mona Scott-Young and her Monami Productions to develop and produce alternative and scripted content.

“Tami is a true multi-hyphenate; not only is she a talent on camera, she’s also an incredibly intuitive and creative producer,” said Scott-Young. I love working with smart, dynamic women and Tami Roman is a rock star!”

The first project from the duo, Tami Ever After, is set for premiere Wednesday, June 19 at 9 PM on VH1. The special “highlights Roman’s relationship with longtime boyfriend, Reggie Youngblood and blends his hilarious and entertaining family from Houston, TX with Roman’s popular and charismatic daughters,” per VH1.

Roman and Scott-Young’s additional series include ensemble cast docu-follows, Queen City and Big Oil Houston as well as several scripted and formatted projects. Roman and Scott-Young are focused on expanding their slate beyond unscripted and committed to bringing their productions to Houston where Roman and her family maintain a residence.

Roman first became known on MTV’s ground-breaking series, The Real World. She is also the creator of The Bonnet Chronicles, an IG account featuring Tami’s alter ego Petty Betty. The Bonnet Chronicles, also now a scripted series, is available exclusively on Tidal. With a strong social media presence of over 5M followers, Roman is currently starring on the highly popular Bounce TV drama, Saints and Sinners.

“I’m so excited about the magic that Mona and I are creating. She has always been very supportive of my career and ideas and I’m happy to be a part of her company. This will be an incredible journey,” says Roman.

Roman is repped by Pantheon and attorney Barry Littman. Scott-Young and Monami are repped by TCA Management, UTA and attorney Darin Frank.