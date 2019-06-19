Click to Skip Ad
‘Tamron Hall’: Syndicated Daytime Talk Show Hires ‘The Wendy Williams Show’s Talia Parkinson-Jones As Co-Exec Producer

Tamron Hall
Dan Kempf/Impact Photo/Joe Photo

Syndicated daytime talk show Tamron Hall has named The Wendy Williams Show’s Talia Parkinson-Jones as co-exec producer.

Parkinson-Jones will work closely with former NBC News anchor Hall and exec producer Bill Geddie on the show, which launches on September 9.

Parkinson-Jones previously spent ten seasons at The Wendy Williams Show, lastly as co-exec producer, and had held a number of roles including as casting director of Discovery’s gameshow Cash Cab.  

She will be joined by Andrew Scher, who was previously exec producer of The Doctors, as supervising producer.

The announcement was made by William Burton, senior vice president of Daytime, Sports and Syndicated Development/Production, ABC Entertainment. The show is distributed in national syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International, the global content sales and distribution segment of The Walt Disney Company.

“Talia and Andrew are exceptionally talented production professionals and we are beyond thrilled to welcome them to the Tamron Hall senior production team,” said Burton.  “Talia is a highly-regarded trailblazer in the daytime space, and her vision combined with Andrew’s impressive track record will help position the show for the best possible success.”

