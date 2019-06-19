Lineup Set For Arthouse Exhibitor Showcase Tales Of Europe Which Looks To Boost Euro Films In U.S. Theaters

EXCLUSIVE: Euro exhibition group Europa Cinemas, sales agent network Europa International and U.S. indie theater circuit Art House Convergence have set the films and speakers for the second Tales of Europe Exhibitor Exchange Program.

The program aims to strengthen the relationship between North American and European exhibitors and give European films without U.S. distribution a chance to shine.

The first seminar of this year’s event, the Audience Development & Innovation Lab at Cinetecca di Bologna, will take place during the Il Cinema Ritrovato Festival in Bologna, June 22-26, 2019. It’s the first time U.S. exhibitors will be in Europe as part of the program.

Attending U.S. exhibitors will be Dylan Skolnick (Cinema Arts Centre, Huntington, NY), Lawren Desai (a/perture Cinema, Winston-Salem, NC), Landee Bryant (Maiden Alley Cinema, Paducah, KY), Rochelle Walters (Movies of Delray/Movies of Lake Worth, Lake Worth, FL) and Barak Epstein (Texas Theatre, Dallas, TX).

The program funds the trip as well as the travel and accommodation for U.S. exhibitors attending the bi-annual Network Conference, taking place in Lisbon, Portugal, November 21-24, 2019 and the Audience Development & Innovation Lab in Sofia, Bulgaria in March 2020.

The program selected 12 European films without U.S. distribution as part of this year’s showcase with many based on the themes of immigration and identity. The films debuted over the last year at international festivals including Berlin, Cannes, Sundance and Toronto.

2019 Movie Program:

A Polar Year, dir. Samuel Collardey, Greenland

Amateurs, dir. Gabriela Pichler, Sweden

Cops, dir. Stefan A Lukacs, Austria

I Still Hide to Smoke, dir. Rayhana, Algeria

Killing God, dir. Albert Pintó, Caye Casas, Spain

L’Animale, dir. Katharina Mückstein, Austria

Mug, dir. Malgorzata Szumowska, Poland

Murer: Anatomy of a Trial, dir. Christian Frosch, Austria

Pororoca, dir. Constantin Popescu, Romania

Taranta on the Road, dir. Salvatore Allocca, Italy

The Final Adventure of Kaktus Kid, dir. Djordje Markovic, Serbia

The Venerable W, dir. Barbet Schroeder, Myanmar