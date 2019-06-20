Alex Cary Inks Overall Deal With Sony Pictures TV

EXCLUSIVE: Taken developer Alex Cary has closed a significant three-year overall deal with Sony Pictures Television to develop new series projects for the studio.

Under his most recent overall pact at Universal Television, Cary wrote Taken, a prequel to the successful movie franchise, and served as executive producer/showrunner on the first of its two seasons.

Before that, Cary was under overall deals at 20th Century Fox TV. He worked for four years, from 2011-2014, on the Fox 21 TV Studios-produced Showtime drama Homeland, which he joined after the pilot, rising from co-executive producer to executive producers for Seasons 3 and 4.

Prior to that, Cary worked on 20th TV’s Fox drama Lie To Me. He joined as a story editor at the beginning of the second season, and by the end of the season, he had been upped to executive producer and co-showrunner, landing his first overall deal with 20th.

British-born Cary, a former Special Forces operative who served in Operation Desert Storm and in Northern Ireland, started his TV writing career on FX’s The Riches and USA’s In Plain Sight.

Cary’s deal was previously negotiated by WME. He is repped by Hansen Jacobson.