Well Go USA Nabs North American Rights To Takashi Miike’s Cannes Title ‘First Love’

Well Go USA Entertainment has picked up North American rights to Takashi Miike’s First Love following its world premiere in Directors’ Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

The noir-tinged yakuza film follows the story of a young boxer and a call girl who fall passionately in love while getting innocently caught up in a drug-smuggling scheme over the course of one night in Tokyo. Starring are Masataka Kubota (13 Assassins), Nao Omori (Ichi The Killer), Shota Sometani (Samurai Marathon) and newcomer Sakurako Konishi.

The deal was negotiated by Doris Pfardrescher on behalf of Well Go USA and HanWay Films with ICM Partners on behalf of the filmmakers. Pic is due to be released in select theaters later this year, with the digital and home entertainment release scheduled for first quarter 2020.

HanWay has also closed deals with Haut et Court (France), Eurovideo (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), Nonstop (Scandinavia), Odeon (Greece), Mars (Turkey), Discovery (Former-Yugoslavia), Paradise (CIS, Baltics) and Frontrow (Middle East).

First Love marks the fourth collaboration between producer Jeremy Thomas (The Last Emperor) and cult director Miike (Blade Of The Immortal).

“Takashi Miike is one of the most exciting filmmakers working in international cinema today,” said Doris Pfardrescher, President & CEO of Well Go USA. “His new film, First Love, continues his extraordinary track record for interesting and provocative films and audiences will be blown away.”

Pic was written by Masaru Nakamura (Sukiyaki Western Django) and produced by Muneyuki Kii, Jeremy Thomas and Misako Saka and executive produced by Shigeji Maeda, Hidehiro Itoh and Takara Kosugi. HanWay Films is handling worldwide sales and distribution, alongside TOEI Films which handles Asia & Australasia.