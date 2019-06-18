‘Tacoma FD’ Comedy Series Renewed For Season 2 By TruTV

WarnerMedia’s truTV has given a 13-episode Season 2 order to breakout freshman scripted comedy series Tacoma FD, from co-creators and stars Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme of the Super Troopers movie franchise.

Tacoma FD, which rapped its Season 1 run a couple of weeks ago, has been a solid ratings performer with steady deliveries and big DVR bumps. After a respectable premiere behind Impractical Jokers, the series was able to accomplish the rare feat of growing in Week 2 (in the 18-34 demo) and increasing its 18-49 lead-in retention from 73% to 87%.

Tacoma FD launched as the #1 new cable comedy among young adults and has ranked among cable’s top 5 scripted comedies.

Tacoma FD is a half-hour comedy set in a firehouse in one of America’s rainiest cities. Light on blazes that need extinguishing, these firefighters keep themselves entertained with creative competitions, friendly first responder rivalries and no shortage of bizarre emergency calls. Chief Terry McConky (Heffernan) and Captain Eddie Penisi (Lemme) lead the firehouse shenanigans and are joined by an eclectic crew played by Eugene Cordero (Andy), Marcus Henderson (Granny), Gabriel Hogan (Ike) and Hassie Harrison (Lucy).

After hearing about the season two pick up, Lemme and Heffernan said, “While we realize this should be a time for rejoicing, our first thought is: ‘Damn, guess we gotta grow those mustaches back.’”

Tacoma FD is executive produced by Heffernan and Lemme alongside David Miner and Greg Walter from 3 Arts Entertainment and Kyle Clark from Silverscreen Pictures. The 13-second season order will go in to pre-production later this year and is slated for release in 2020.