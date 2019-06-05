‘Superstore’ Actor Mark McKinney Signs With APA

Mark McKinney, who currently stars on Superstore, has signed with APA.

The multi-hyphenate plays Glenn on the NBC sitcom, which is now in its fifth season.

McKinney previously co-created, wrote and starred in the acclaimed Canadian series, Slings & Arrows; and was both story editor and a recurring character on Aaron Sorkin’s Studio 60.

His work as co-creator, writer and ensemble cast member of The Kids In The Hall (1988-94) earned him three Emmy nominations and four Gemini Awards for best writing (1989, 1990) and best performance (1989, 1993).

He also spent three seasons on Saturday Night Live as both a cast member and staff writer, and served as a producer/showrunner on the TMN/HBO Canada’s comedy Less Than Kind, starring Maury Chaykin

McKinney continues to be managed by Perry Zimel.