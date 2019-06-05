‘Suits’: Denise Crosby To Recur In Ninth & Final Season Of USA Series

Denise Crosby (Star Trek: The Next Generation) is joining the recurring cast of Suits for the USA Network series’ ninth and final season.

Crosby will play Faye Richardson, a no-nonsense representative from the New York Bar Association. She comes to the firm to deliver a court order, which has serious consequences.

She will join returning series regulars Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty, Rick Hoffman, Amanda Schull, Dulé Hill and Katherine Heigl in the UCP-produced series. Patrick J. Adams will guest star to reprise the role of Mike Ross. Production on Season 9 is underway in Toronto.

Suits began when legendary hotshot lawyer Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) took a gamble by hiring Mike Ross (Adams), a brilliant, but not-so-legitimate college dropout, as an associate at his prolific Manhattan law firm. Over several seasons, this dynamic duo along with Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres), Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman), Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty) and Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle), became a family intertwined in one another’s triumphs and tribulations, including countless corporate takeovers, a wild prison storyline, a shocking disbarring and a magical wedding.

The final season centers on an evolved firm, Zane Specter Litt Wheeler Williams, which is facing uncertainty and change yet again after Robert Zane (Wendell Pierce) took the fall with the Bar Association to save Harvey. After his sacrifice, Samantha Wheeler (Katherine Heigl) is left reeling from the loss of her mentor, and while trying to console her, Harvey realizes that he doesn’t want to lose the most important person to him: Donna.

Season 9 will follow the lawyer and COO balance their relationship with work, as they fight to salvage the firm’s tarnished reputation alongside their partners, Louis, Alex Williams (Dulé Hill), Katrina Bennett (Amanda Schull) and Samantha. As the season progresses, the series’ core characters’ personal lives will be explored more deeply than ever before, setting up the series conclusion, in which everyone finally will be forced to decide exactly who they are and what kind of lawyers they want to be.

Suits was created and is executive produced by Aaron Korsh. Doug Liman, David Bartis and Gene Klein of Hypnotic serve as executive producers. Genevieve Sparling, Ethan Drogin and Christopher Misiano also serve as executive producers.

Crosby is best known for her role as Lt. Tasha Yar on Star Trek: The Next Generation. She later returned to play Tasha’s daughter Sela, a role she helped create. Crosby also co-starred on Fox series Key West. Her recent credits include Ray Donovan and The Walking Dead. She is repped by Juliet Green Management, and Amsel, Eisenstadt, Frazier & Hinojosa.

Suits Season 9 premieres at 9 p.m. July 17 on USA Network.

Summer Premiere Dates 2019: New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming