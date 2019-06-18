STXinternational today made its second-ever appearance on stage at CineEurope, repped by John Friedberg and Llewellyn Radley who were respectively promoted to President of International and Managing Director, UK & EVP International earlier this year. The pair presented a roster of upcoming titles that includes Chadwick Boseman-starrer 21 Bridges, horror thriller Countdown, the Jennifer Lopez-fronted Hustlers and Dave Bautista action comedy My Spy.

The latter got the most extensive look-in with a video introduction from Bautista who winked that the movie has it all, including an “immensely sexy, super-buff and undeniably charismatic lead.” In April, Bautista had told CinemaCon attendees this was the first time he was “fully hands on as a producer.” The Peter Segal-helmed pic, which also stars Kristen Schaal and Big Little Lies‘ Chloe Coleman, follows a hardened CIA operative who has been sent to surveil the family of a precocious 9-year-old girl. Several scenes were on display today for the August 23 release.

Also appearing in a taped message was Gerard Butler as he heads off to shoot Greenland, the disaster thriller that Ric Roman Waugh is directing. Butler starts filming next week what he said would be an “epic, exciting and emotional” ride.

Crime thriller 21 Bridges, from director Brian Kirk, releases domestically via STX on September 27 and begins in some overseas markets this month. An exclusive trailer was shown for the Russo brothers-produced pic about a disgraced NYPD detective who, after being thrust into a manhunt for a cop killer, is given a shot at redemption amid a citywide lockdown.

Countdown, about an evil app that informs people of the exact moment they will die, was presented in a first-look trailer. Justin Dec wrote and directs the movie which releases in the U.S. and UK October 25 via STX.

There was also a Hustlers exclusive sneak. This is Jennifer Lopez’s reteam with STX after Second Act and sees her as the head of a group of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. Lorene Scafaria directs with STX releasing September 13 domestically and in the UK.

Among titles on the 2020/21 slate that also got a shoutout today were Black Bear Pictures collaborations I Care A Lot, The Friend and The Marsh King’s Daughter as well as Allison Williams-starrer Horizon Line and the Chris Pine-fronted Violence Of Action.