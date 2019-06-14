‘Stranger Things’ Gaten Matarazzo To Host & Executive Produce Hidden-Camera Prank Show For Netflix

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has ordered eight episodes of Prank Encounters, a hidden-camera prank show executive produced and hosted by Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo. The show, which had been in the works for months, hails from Ben Silverman and Howard Owens’ Propagate. It’s set to launch later this year.

Each episode of this terrifying and hilarious prank show takes two complete strangers who each think they’re starting their first day at a new job. It’s business as usual until their paths collide and these part-time jobs turn into full-time nightmares.

Catie Laffoon

Matarazzo executive produces with Silverman, Owens and Kevin Healey for Propagate, and Rob Hyde (Terrence Howard’s Fright Club, Troy). Anthony Gonzalez (Dance Moms, Undercover Boss) directs.

Matarazzo is known for his portrayal of Dustin on Netflix’s hit Stranger Things, which premieres its third season on July 4. The 16-year-old, who began his professional career in the original Broadway production of Priscilla Queen of the Desert as Benji, will return to the stage next month, leading the cast in Hollywood Bowl’s summer production of Into the Woods.

When not filming, the 16-year-old devotes his time to raising awareness about cleidocranial dysplasia – a condition that aﬀects the development of bones and teeth. Matarrazzo has been open about living with the rare genetic disorder himself. His Stranger Things character Dustin also has the condition. With the help of a Utah-based doctor, Matarazzo launched CCD Smiles, a Foundation built to help families pay their children’s dental bills.

Matarazzo also formed a six-piece band with his siblings Carmen and Sabrina called Work In Progress. The group will travel the country on tour this summer performing their covers and originals.