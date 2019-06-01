‘Stranger Things’, ‘Friends’ And ‘The Simpsons’ Room Duplicates Offered By IKEA

Interactive technology once promised to bring Jennifer Aniston’s sweater to the masses. Now furniture purveyor IKEA is going one step further, bringing her apartment furniture and layout to its offerings.

The Swedish furniture chain’s latest ad campaign promotes its “Real life series,” a plan where some of TV’s most iconic living rooms can be duplicated using items available from its collection. In addition to Monica and Rachel’s apartment from Friends, you can also own your own set from The Simpsons and Stranger Things.

The United Arab Emirates-based campaign will be on display in some editions of its catalog and at some Middle East stores, according to Ad Week. Customers taking the plunge can put together their rooms using a checklist available on its website. There are some minor differences in the spaces, but are fairly spot-on.

The Friends apartment replaces the French “Jouets” print with a vintage car poster, and some lamps and other pillows are different. The Simpsons room offers a brightly-colored phone and side table, and includes an askew picture.

The Stranger Things room is the most detailed, offering such touches as faux Christmas lights and the Will Buyer pencils.

“The Ikea team worked closely with the creatives for months. They went through hundreds of items to find the perfect pieces that would bring those iconic rooms,” managing director for IKEA in the UAE, Qatar, Egypt and Oman Vinod Jayan told Ad Week. “It was a great collaborative effort that led up to a stunning result. There is no formal tie-in with the TV shows, and the descriptions avoid the issue by calling The Simpsons room for “families,” the Friends room for “mates,” and the Stranger Things room for “everyone.”

You can see the full campaign here.