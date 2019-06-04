‘Stranger Things 3’: New Poster Arrives With A Month’s Worth Of Clues

Stranger Things 3 won’t arrive on Netflix until Independence Day but a just-released poster image gives fans a month’s worth of eerie clues to ponder while they pass the time.

The plot of the eight episodes is under wraps but the new 1980s-style illustration suggests that the intrepid youngsters of the sci-fi mystery series will soon be contending with a horrific, otherworldly creature with talons, who looks a bit like the alien visitor from Super 8. The season will also include some unattractive dead vermin, a menacing gunman outside the Fun Fair, and whatever secret dangers are locked up in that especially forbidding industrial site.

The illustration also shows Fourth of July fireworks billowing in the night skies above the glorious neon glow of the Starcourt Mall and the Fun Fair’s flag-draped Ferris wheel. Most of the visual real estate is reserved for the intense faces of the show’s young characters, among them Billy (Dacre Montgomery), shown scouting out the creepy factory; Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) looking extra scrunchie in a Firestarter pose; and Steve (Joe Keery) and newcomer Robin (Maya Hawke), who will each be slinging ice cream at Scoops Ahoy.

Above all of it a reminder: “One summer can change everything.”