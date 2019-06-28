Stone Village Picks Up Rights To Andrew Hunter Murray’s ‘The Last Day’ Book

EXCLUSIVE: Producers Scott Steindorff and Dylan Russell of Stone Village Television have obtained film and TV rights to The Last Day, the upcoming debut novel by writer and comedian Andrew Hunter Murray. The deal is said to have closed at high six figures.

Murray is part of the writing team behind the BBC show QI and also co-hosts the spinoff podcast, No Such Thing As a Fish, which, since 2014, has released 275 episodes, been downloaded 200 million times and toured the world.

Set for release in February 2020 (via Dutton of Penguin Random House), The Last Day, the first of three books, is described as a science-based eco-thriller that takes place 40 years in the terrifyingly plausible dystopian future after a solar catastrophe began to slow the planet’s rotation. The future of humanity lies in the hands of one woman, a scientist who has stumbled upon a secret that the government will go to any lengths to keep hidden.

The producers are currently looking to attach a screenwriter.

This comes as Deadline recently reported that WarnerMedia had picked up Station Eleven, an hourlong post-apocalyptic limited drama that will debut on its upcoming streaming platform. Steindorff and Russell are exec producing that along with Hiro Murai, who is also directing.

Katie Haines at The Agency (London) Ltd brokered the deal with Russell and Steindorff.