‘Steven Universe The Movie’ Adds Chance The Rapper, Patti LuPone And More To Musical

Cartoon Network

Chance the Rapper, Estelle, Patti LuPone, Uzo Aduba, Gallant, and Aimee Mann are among the bold-faced names contributing music to Steven Universe The Movie, a musical version of the Cartoon Network series returning this fall.

The music-filled adventure for Steven and his friends will mark his first television movie.  Steven thinks his time defending the Earth is over, but when a new threat comes to Beach City, Steven faces his biggest challenge yet.

Steven Universe The Movie is executive produced by Cartoon Network Studios and Rebecca Sugar. Chance The Rapper co-executive produces with Kat Morris, Joe Johnston, Alonso Ramirez Ramos and Ian Jones-Quartey.

The full list of musical collaborators and performances, with original songs by Rebecca Sugar in collaboration with:
Chance The Rapper
Estelle
Gallant
Aimee Mann
aivi & surasshu
Jeff Liu
James Fauntleroy
Macie Stewart
Mike Krol
Jeff Ball
Grant Henry
Julian “Zorsy” Sanchez

Performances by
Estelle (as Garnet)
Patti LuPone (as Yellow Diamond)
Uzo Aduba (as Bismuth)
Christine Ebersole (as White Diamond)
Lisa Hannigan (as Blue Diamond)
Zach Callison (as title character Steven Universe)
Deedee Magno Hall (as Pearl)
Michaela Dietz (as Amethyst)
Tom Scharpling (as Greg Universe)
Shelby Rabara (as Peridot)
Erica Luttrell (as Sapphire)
Charlyne Yi (as Ruby)
Grace Rolek (as Connie Maheswaran)
Jennifer Paz (as Lapis Lazuli)
Kate Micucci (as Sadie)
Matthew Moy (as Lars)
Toks Olagundoye (as Nanefua Pizza)

Steven Universe The Movie will arrive on DVD later in the year. There will also be an accompanying movie soundtrack released digitally, plus a physical soundtrack version.

Steven Universe The Movie was created by Emmy and Annie Award-nominated writer and New York Times bestselling author Rebecca Sugar, and produced by Cartoon Network Studios. Episodes of Steven Universe are available on Cartoon Network, the CN App and VOD.

 

Newswire

