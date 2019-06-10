Steven Spielberg is writing a “creepy” and “super scary show” for forthcoming digital platform Quibi.

The revelation came as Jeffrey Katzenberg, fresh from a spot at the Produced By conference, took his Quibi roadshow north of the border with an appearance at the Banff World Media Festival. It comes a day after he dropped Steven Soderbergh’s name in LA.

Katzenberg revealed that his former Dreamworks partner Spielberg is writing a series and has written “four or five chapters” of the show, which will have between 10 and 12 chapters.

Katzenberg said, “Steven Spielberg has a super scary story. He’s actually writing it himself. Getting him to write something is fantastic.”

The exec added that Spielberg only wanted Quibi subscribers to be able to watch it at midnight. He said that his business partner Meg Whitman came up with an idea – tagged as Spielberg’s After Dark presentation – to put a clock within the Quibi player to mean that viewers will only have a limited amount of time to watch the show.

Elsewhere, Katzenberg also revealed he was in development with creators north of the border including Bell Media, whose president Randy Lennox interviewed Katzenberg on stage. Look Mom! Productions, the Blue Ant-backed animation company based in Toronto and responsible for CBC series Gary and His Demons is also working on an adult animation series called Doom Lands.

Quibi will launch in the U.S. on April 6, 2020 and will cost $4.99 per month. It is set to spend $1B on content with the core-demo around 25-35. It will air videos in 7-10-minute chunks.

The digital platform has already unveiled a raft of high-profile content including #Freerayshawn starring Stephen James and Laurence Fishburne. Sony Pictures Television’s $15M project tells the story of a young, black Iraq War veteran named Rayshawn (James) who is set up by New Orleans police on a drug deal, runs for his life, and takes refuge inside his apartment building with his girlfriend and child. Elsewhere, it has an untitled Steven Soderbergh project, a non-scripted series from James Corden’s Fulwell 73 featuring Israeli mentalist Lior Suchard, Punk’d and Singled Out reboots from MTV Studios, Anna Kendrick-fronted comedy Dummy from Deadbeat co-creator Cody Heller and wiip.

Katzenberg’s appearance at Banff comes after the Dreamworks co-founder has spoken about the short-form service at a raft of events including this weekend’s Produced By conference and SXSW.