Steven Soderbergh To Produce Short-Form Project With Jeffrey Katzenberg’s Quibi- Produced By

Today at Produced By Quibi Founder Jeffrey Katzenberg revealed that Oscar-winning filmmaker Steven Soderbergh signed yesterday to produce a project with the $1 billion-infused upcoming short-form mobile platform.

The former DreamWorks co-founder provided no further details on the project, however, we hear it’s a prestige offering for the short-form mobile platform. Quibi launches on April 6, 2020.

“There’s literally not a filmmaker who sees this and says ‘Wow, let me at it'” said Katzenberg about the short-form video service which Meg Whitman is leading whereby content will be delivered in 7-10 minute episodes. Already, Antoine Fuqua is shooting a $15M 2 1/2 hour movie #Freerayshawn starring Stephen James and Laurence Fishburne which will be delivered episodically.

“Steven Soderbergh signed on yesterday to produce something for us because literally when he saw one of the incredible aspects of this dual asset that Meg was talking about, he said ‘Well, that’s a new type of storytelling, ya know, let me in. So he and his partner Mike Sugar are actually producing one of things that we had greenlit because of the attributes of how you can shoot this,” said Katzenberg.

Soderbergh has always been a forward-practitioner when it comes to storytelling, i.e. his 2006 film Bubble is arguably the first day-and-date theatrical VOD and DVD release. Last year he released the horror film Unsane starring Claire Foy; Soderbergh shot it on an iPhone7 Plus. Next up for Soderbergh is the Netflix movie The Laundromat.

We’ll update with more details as we get them on the new Quibi Soderbergh project.