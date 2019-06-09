Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Max Saines Dies: Endeavor Content Executive Had Heart Condition, Was 28

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

ATA Lays Out Proposals In First Meeting Since April

Read the full story

Steven Soderbergh To Produce Short-Form Project With Jeffrey Katzenberg’s Quibi- Produced By

By Anthony D'Alessandro, Dominic Patten

Steven Soderbergh
Sascha Steinbach/Shutterstock

Today at Produced By Quibi Founder Jeffrey Katzenberg revealed that Oscar-winning filmmaker Steven Soderbergh signed yesterday to produce a project with the $1 billion-infused upcoming short-form mobile platform.

The former DreamWorks co-founder provided no further details on the project, however, we hear it’s a prestige offering for the short-form mobile platform. Quibi launches on April 6, 2020.

“There’s literally not a filmmaker who sees this and says ‘Wow, let me at it'” said Katzenberg about the short-form video service which Meg Whitman is leading whereby content will be delivered in 7-10 minute episodes. Already, Antoine Fuqua is shooting a $15M 2 1/2 hour movie #Freerayshawn starring Stephen James and Laurence Fishburne which will be delivered episodically.

“Steven Soderbergh signed on yesterday to produce something for us because literally when he saw one of the incredible aspects of this dual asset that Meg was talking about, he said ‘Well, that’s a new type of storytelling, ya know, let me in. So he and his partner Mike Sugar are actually producing one of things that we had greenlit because of the attributes of how you can shoot this,” said Katzenberg.

Soderbergh has always been a forward-practitioner when it comes to storytelling, i.e. his 2006 film Bubble is arguably the first day-and-date theatrical VOD and DVD release. Last year he released the horror film Unsane starring Claire Foy; Soderbergh shot it on an iPhone7 Plus. Next up for Soderbergh is the Netflix movie The Laundromat. 

We’ll update with more details as we get them on the new Quibi Soderbergh project.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad