Steve Urkel Revived By Jaleel White For New Scooby-Doo Show On Boomerang Streaming

It’s been 20 years since Family Matters star Jaleel White last portrayed iconic nerd Steve Urkel. Now, he’s bringing the character back in a new animated Scooby-Doo that’s airing on the Boomerang streaming service.

White posted a first-look at the animated version of Urkel on Instagram today. His character will bow on June 27 on the new Scooby-Doo and Guess Who show.

“Walked in that booth after 20 years and voiced him like it was nuthin, #SteveUrkel #UrkelBot,’ White wrote on his Instagram post. “Hanna Barbera once gifted me an animation cell I have til this day. To be ON screen with Scoob And Shaggy solving a mystery is #Bucketlist stuff Enjoy! And my daughter STILL thinks she cooler than me!” White included a shot of the signed animation cell he received.

Those meddling kids will be joined by well-known guest stars that will help them solve the mysteries featured on the new show.

Among the planned appearances are comedians Ricky Gervias, Kenan Thompson, Jim Gaffigan, Wanda Sykes, Whoopi Goldberg and “Weird Al” Yankovic. Singers Sia and Halsey are on board, while Mark Hamill, Penn&Teller, Bill Nye, Neil deGrasse Tyson and basketball’s Chris Paul will also be seen.

Eventually, the Scooby-Doo show will play on Cartoon Network. The Boomerang streaming service is available on desktop through the web, most Android devices, iOS devices version 10 and up, 4th Gen and 4k Apple TV’s, Roku, Kindle, and Amazon FireTV or Fire Stick. Amazon Prime members can also access it as an Amazon Channel.