Stephen Colbert Thinks Biden & Trump Are In Iowa For Kevin Costner’s ‘Field Of Dreams’

President Donald Trump and Former Vice President Joe Biden are both in Iowa.

POTUS and the Democratic presidential frontrunner traveled to the Hawkeye State to stump for votes, although Stephen Colbert thinks there may be another reason — the two politicos went there for a bird’s-eye view of Kevin Costner’s cornfield in Field of Dreams.

“Today’s a big day for the 2020 election. Donald Trump and Joe Biden were both in Iowa, either because it’s the first primary state or because Kevin Costner needed more old guys to walk out of the cornfield,” Colbert quipped on Tuesday’s Late Show.

While Biden and Trump didn’t come face-to-face, they did trade insults for the cameras.

“People don’t respect him,” Trump said about the Democratic contender. “Even the people that he’s running against, they’re saying: ‘Where is he? What happened?’”

Biden was across town and said Trump needs to quit talking about him.

“I guess he’s really fascinated by me,” the former VP joked, and joked, and joked about Trump dozens of times.

Colbert took notice and suggested Biden may be obsessed with his Republican rival.

“Biden in his speech talked about Trump only 76 times,” he said quoting an article from Axios that was shown on screen. “The only person talking more about Donald Trump than Joe Biden is Donald Trump… and me.”