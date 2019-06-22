‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Explores Democratic Field’s Comfort Foods

The Democratic presidential candidate field is large at this early stage, and getting to know much about the people running can be a chore. So tonight, Stephen Colbert presented his “Doin’ It Donkey Style,” a segment looking at a recent New York Times survey of the candidate field, which raised an important question in his mind: “Who the hell are you?”

The Times asked the Democrats who participated – Sen. Joe Biden did not – the same 18 questions. Some were on the lighter side, including what their favorite comfort food was on the campaign trail.

The answers were surprisingly conservative from some of the candidates, including mints, coffee and iced tea. That lame selection drew Colbert’s ire.

“Oh, they are doomed,” he said. “This is America! Just say burgers or nachos or French fries or chugging Alfredo sauce straight from the jar!”

The best candidate answer came from New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, who said her favorite comfort was “a glass of whiskey at the end of the night.”

Colbert was pleased. “Thank you for finally recognizing whiskey as a food!”