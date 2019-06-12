Stephen Colbert Sets ‘Late Show’ Guests For Live Post-Debate Episodes

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and musical guest Incubus will appear on CBS’ The Late Show when it goes live for the first of two consecutive nights – starting Wednesday, June 26 – following the first night of the Democratic presidential primary debates.

For Night #2 – Thursday, June 27 – Colbert will welcome former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie as well as Carly Zakin and Danielle Weisberg, founders of the news digest newsletter theSkimm.

Both CBS’ The Late Show and NBC’s Late Night With Seth Meyers are going live following NBC’s two-night Democratic debate, June 26 and 27. For The Late Show, airing at 11:35 PM, live ET/delayed PT, the eps will mark the 20th and 21st time the show has broadcast live. The most recent live broadcast followed the State of the Union Address on Tuesday, Feb. 5.