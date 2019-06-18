Stephen Colbert Torches Mitch McConnell – With Jon Stewart’s Help

Stephen Colbert defended his old friend and ex-boss Jon Stewart tonight on CBS’ The Late Show and called out Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for his response to Stewart’s calling him out.

The former longtime Daily Show host went viral with his emotional testimony before a depleted House Judiciary Committee, pleading for Congress to extend the September 11 Victim Compensation Fund. During a subsequent interview with Chris Wallace on Fox News, Stewart said, “In terms of getting the 9/11 bills passed, Mitch McConnell has been the white whale of this since 2010.”

Colbert seized on that particular line, saying, “Yes, Mitch McConnell is the white whale — in that he has been acting like a huge Moby Dick.”

From there, Colbert showed a clip of McConnell being interviewed on Fox & Friends this morning. “We’ve never failed to address this issue, and we will address it again,” he said. “I don’t know why [Stewart’s] all bent out of shape about it.”

Quick cut to Colbert saying, “Well, Senator, I for one don’t think –“

Just then, Stewart emerges from behind the host’s desk and deploys his trademark hand-drumming. After that, he … well, better to just watch the segment above.

