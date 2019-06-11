Stephen Colbert And Trevor Noah Call Trump Out For “Terrible Tariff Threats”

Stephen Colbert thinks he’s finally figured what happened with President Trump’s tariff showdown with Mexico over illegal immigration. The entire crisis was “fake.”

Last week Trump threatened to impose a 5 percent tariff on all Mexican goods unless our Southern neighbor addressed the crisis at the border by today. The tariffs would have jumped each month until they hit 25 percent in October.

With the deadline nearing, Trump took to Twitter Friday to say a deal had been reached.

“I am pleased to inform you that The United States of America has reached a signed agreement with Mexico. The tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the U.S. on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended,” Trump tweeted. “Mexico, in turn, has agreed to take strong measures to stem the tide of Migration through Mexico, and to our Southern Border. ”

Colbert wasn’t buying Trump’s claim that the agreement suddenly came together at the 11th hour. He cited the New York Times as proof something might be amiss.

“According to Donald Trump, Donald Trump was the hero, saving the world’s economy,” The Late Show host said. “But then on Saturday, the New York Times reported that Mexico agreed to take these border actions months before Trump announced the tariff deal.”

“So, the threats of tariffs, the negotiations, the deal itself were all fake,” Colbert crowed. “It was like some sort of theatre. In this case, the lying king.”

Trevor Noah also jumped on Trump’s tariff threat Monday, comparing the president’s “new deal” to a recycled Hollywood reboot.

“Who cares if Trump is taking an old deal and pretending it’s new,” The Daily Show host said. “It’s what Hollywood has been doing for years, Aladdin, Pet Sematary, Dumbo. It always works.

