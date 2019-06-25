Click to Skip Ad
Melania Trump’s Communications Director Stephanie Grisham Named New White House Press Secretary

Stephanie Grisham
Jacquelyn Martin/AP/Shutterstock

Stephanie Grisham, a former deputy press secretary to President Donald Trump who has been serving as communications director for First Lady Melania Trump, has been selected to replace outgoing White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

She will become the Trump administration’s third WH Press Secretary. Sanders is exiting after two years on the job, after she replaced Sean Spicer in July 2017.

It was Melania Trump who announced Grisham’s hire Tuesday via Twitter.

It’s unclear whether there will be a press conference introducing Grisham. Those events have become increasingly rare under Sanders; there hasn’t been a formal daily press briefing in three months, with President Trump mostly addressing press questions in quick-hit moments before boarding Marine One.

