White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham Brawls With North Korean Guards

New White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham today showed she will fight for freedom of the press, getting into a brawl with North Korean security guards.

Throwing the publicist’s adage that you should not become the story to the winds, Grisham dove into action after North Korean guards attempted to bar the White House press pool representatives from entering the room at the Freedom House at the DMZ where President Donald Trump was meeting with North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un, according to The Guardian. White House and foreign correspondents tweeted about the incident as well.

“New WH Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham got into a scuffle with the North Koreans to move members of the WH press pool into position to cover Trump and Kim, I’m told,” CNN’s Jim Acosta tweeted. “Grisham was a bit bruised. Source called it ‘an all out brawl.'” Jennifer Jacobs of Bloomberg had a picture to share of the scuffle, saying there were “body blows” in the fight.

Grisham apparently prevailed, as she opened a path for US reporters. Score: Grisham 1, North Korean guards 0.