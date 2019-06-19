‘Deadly Class’: Streaming Service Starzplay Picks Up UK Rights To Syfy Comic Book Adaptation

Streaming service Starzplay has picked up the UK rights to Syfy’s comic book adaptation Deadly Class. The Lionsgate-backed digital platform will launch the series as a boxset on July 19.

This comes after the Sony Pictures Television and UCP-produced series, which is exec produced by Avengers pair the Russo brothers, was cancelled by the NBCU-backed cable network after one season.

Set in a dark, heightened world against the backdrop of late 80s counter culture, Deadly Class follows the story of Marcus (Benjamin Wadsworth), a teen living on the streets who is recruited into Kings Dominion, an elite private academy where the world’s top crime families send their next generations. Maintaining his moral code while surviving a ruthless curriculum, vicious social cliques and his own adolescent uncertainties soon proves to be vital. Benedict Wong, Lana Condor, María Gabriela de Faría, Luke Tennie, Liam James, and Michel Duval also star.

Deadly Class was adapted for television by Rick Remender and Miles Orion Feldsott, who serve as executive producers alongside Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca and Mick Betancourt . Remender, Feldsott and Betancourt share showrunner duties on the series.

Separately, Starzplay will launch the third season of Hulu’s British period hooker drama Harlots on July 11. The eight-episode series will run weekly on the digital platform.

Harlots season three continues to follow the fortunes of the Wells family. Set a year after the dramatic events of season two, Margaret (Samantha Morton) has been sent to America in chains and Lydia Quigley (Lesley Manville) is vanquished and in Bedlam. It seems that the Wells girls can finally free themselves of their mother’s feud, helped by allies such as Lady Fitz (Liv Tyler). But Charlotte Wells (Jessica Brown-Findlay) soon learns that running a lucrative brothel brings enemies as well as friends, including new pimp in town Isaac Pincher (Alfie Allen). Meanwhile, Lydia still finds a way to bite, even in her darkest hour.

Harlots is produced by Monumental Television and distributed by ITV Studios Global Entertainment and was created by Moira Buffini and Alison Newman.