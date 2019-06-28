Starz Renews ‘Wrong Man’ For Second Season As Supreme Court Strikes Conviction Of Season One Subject

Starz has picked up original series Wrong Man for a second season, the announcement coming the same week the Supreme Court struck down the conviction of death row inmate Curtis Flowers, whose case was examined in the series’ first season.

The six-episode second season from filmmaker Joe Berlinger (Paradise Lost trilogy, Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes) re-investigates three cases of inmates who have been incarcerated for decades but claim they were wrongfully convicted of the brutal crimes.

“With Wrong Man, Joe and his team have created a format unique to the true crime genre that is both compelling for viewers and has had real life implications for the wrongfully accused individuals involved in these cases,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, Starz COO. “With a second season, we look forward to deploying our team of experts on three new cases, to continue to explore whether justice was in fact served.”

This season, two of the three cases will feature female inmates, including Vonda Smith, a grandmother with no criminal history who was convicted of beating her grandchild’s 21-year-old mother and dumping her on a remote country road. Smith claims she is innocent and loved the victim like a daughter.

Another case is Patricia Rorrer, who has been in prison since 1998, convicted of the murder of a young mother and her 16-week old son in Pennsylvania. Rorrer claims the DNA evidence used to send her away is “junk science.”

The third case involves death row inmate Kenneth Clair, convicted of the brutal torture and murder of a young babysitter named in 1984 in Santa Ana, California. The only eyewitness to the murder – a five-year-old child – told police officers “a white man did it.” Kenneth Clair is black, and no forensic evidence ties him to the crime scene.

The series renewal comes just days after the Supreme Court struck down the conviction of death row inmate Curtis Flowers, whose case was examined in the first season of Wrong Man. Flowers was prosecuted six times for the same crime of quadruple murder and by the same prosecutor. In his dissenting opinion, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas acknowledged that the case might not have even been heard by the Supreme Court if it had not been for the media that re-investigated the case. Wrong Man devoted two of its six episodes to the case.

Returning for Season 2 are civil rights attorney Ron Kuby, former prosecutor Sue-Ann Robinson, retired NCIS investigator Joe Kennedy, and Ira Todd of Detroit’s elite Homicide Task Force. Wrong Man is produced by RadicalMedia, Electus and Third Eye Motion Picture Company. Catharine Park serves as showrunner and executive producer. Berlinger also serves as executive producer, along with Chris Grant, Drew Buckley and Ben Silverman for Electus, a Propagate company, and Jon Doran and Jon Kamen for RadicalMedia.