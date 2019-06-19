Starz Acquires Six Films And Series Including Richard Gere Drama ‘MotherFatherSon’

Starz announced today that they went on a spree of acquisitions including the drama series MotherFatherSon starring Richard Gere, which premiered earlier this spring on BBC Two. The premium cabler also acquired and set debut dates for the feature film Drunk Parents starring Alec Baldwin and Salma Hayek as well as the documentaries The Great Mother and Kleptocrats. Rounding out the acquisition slate are Out of Omaha and A Boy. A Girl. A Dream starring Omari Hardwick from Starz’s Power.

MotherFatherSon is an eight-part drama series created by Tom Rob Smith (American Crime Story, London Spy) and also stars Helen McCrory (Peaky Blinders, The Queen). It is distributed by BBC Studios. In it, Gere plays the owner of a media empire in Britain where he holds dark secrets on everyone and uses it to fuel is power.

The feature A Boy. A Girl. A Dream. was a Sundance Film Selection and also stars Meagan Good and will premiere on August 6. The film follows Cass (Hardwick), an L.A. club promoter and Frida (Good), a Midwestern visitor, on a thrilling and emotional journey on the night of the 2016 Presidential election. She challenges him to revisit his broken dreams, while he pushes her to discover hers.

MotherFatherSon – June 21, 2019

Max (Gere) owns one of the world’s most influential media empires. Information is his trade: he holds dark secrets on everyone, and uses his power ruthlessly. His son Caden (Billy Howle) is editor of Max’s mouthpiece, The National newspaper. But Caden is crumbling under the pressure of his father’s expectation, numbing his pain with cocaine and intense anonymous sex. When Caden’s excess causes a massive stroke, he’s left like a helpless child. For Kathryn (Helen McCrory) – Max’s estranged wife – this is a chance to reconnect with the sensitive boy Max ripped away from her. As Max and Kathryn fight for the soul of their son, another fight is about to begin, a fight for the heart of the nation. Because Caden knows secrets that could bring Max’s empire crashing down. And Caden’s silence can’t be bought.

The Great Mother aka “La Gran Madre” – July 22, 2019

This documentary follows Nora Sandigo, legal guardian to more than 2,000 US-citizen children of undocumented immigrants, as she sacrifices everything to keep American-born children with their undocumented parents.

Kleptocrats – August 5, 2019

It is the world’s biggest white-collar heist involving government corruption at the highest level, abuse of power and international money laundering. A hot-shot financier embezzles $3.5 billion from Malaysia’s wealth fund 1MDB (1Malaysia Development Berhad). Money from the audacious scam flows into New York and Hollywood where the thieves court A-list celebrities and even finance Leonardo DiCaprio’s passion project The Wolf of Wall Street. But when investigative journalists from the New York Times, Wall Street Journal and the Hollywood Reporter trace the money trail and unravel the scheme, the US Department of Justice gets involved, the Prime Minister and his inner circle are implicated, assets are frozen, money is seized and the Malaysian people fight back.

A Boy. A Girl. A Dream – August 6, 2019

A Boy. A Girl. A Dream is a one-night, one-take journey through Los Angeles with club promoter Cass (Omari Hardwick) and Midwestern visitor Frida (Meagan Good) on the night of the 2016 Presidential election. As election returns begin to come in and moods begin to drop, Cass and Frida learn that they share a lot in common – despite their different backgrounds and experiences.

Out of Omaha – September 9, 2019

Out of Omaha is an intimate portrait of twin brothers Darcell and Darrell Trotter, two young black men coming of age in the racially and economically-divided Midwestern city of Omaha, Nebraska. Director Clay Tweel (Gleason, Finders Keepers, The Innocent Man) met the Trotters when they were 17 and filmed them over a period of eight years. By intimately portraying the twins’ hopes and struggles – and the love and help they give and get along the way – the film examines how much it takes to overcome disadvantages rooted in historic injustice. Out of Omaha is executive produced by multiple platinum hip-hop recording artist J. Cole, the first artist in history to debut three singles on the Billboard Hot 100. The film made its world premiere in New York City at the esteemed DocNYC documentary film festival in November 2018 and won the festival’s coveted Audience Award.

Drunk Parents – September 21, 2019

Meet Frank (Baldwin) and Nancy (Hayek), a showy upper-class couple with champagne taste on a beer budget. After their only daughter goes away to a private university, a visit by the repo man leaves them scrambling to make ends meet. Committed to getting their daughter through school, Frank and Nancy try to hide their evaporating net worth from friends and family in an ever-increasing downward spiral of elaborate neighborhood schemes.