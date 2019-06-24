Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge Introduces New Virtual Queue System To Control Crowds

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, there was a new addition to Disneyland in Anaheim called Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and it was only open to people with reservations. But on the 24th day of June, the park made this land available without reservations which meant that anyone who had admission to Disneyland could have access to new themed land that is set in the Star Wars universe planet of Batuu. That said, Galaxy’s Edge is already the most popular section of the park, but in order to avoid massive crowds, Disneyland has come up with a new virtual queue.

If you want to ride Millennium Falcon’s Smuggler’s Run, drink some blue milk, build your own lightsaber or join The Resistance while at Disneyland, the park has come up with a system to control the crowds with a virtual queue. For those who are early risers, they will be able to enjoy Galaxy’s Edge, but as the day passes and the land gets more crowded (which you will be able to monitor via the Disney app), a virtual queue will come into play. Guests will be able to sign up for “boarding times” to Batuu as early as 7 am via FastPass kiosks or the Disney app. They will be notified on their phones when their boarding times are available and will have two hours to show up to enter the land — but don’t think you can do this from home. You must be in the park in order to sign up for boarding time to Batuu. The virtual queue will last as long as it is needed to keep up with the demand and wild popularity of Galaxy’s Edge.

Even though you won’t need reservations to get into Galaxy’s Edge, you will still need reservations to get into specific parts of the land including Savi’s lightsaber workshop and Oga’s Cantina — the only place in Disneyland where you can enjoy otherworldy alcoholic beverages.

Disneyland posted this helpful video to help with your journey to Galaxy’s Edge.