Stanley Cup Ratings Score Playoff High For NBC & NHL, ‘Elementary’ Even For CBS

The St. Louis Blues are one game away from winning their first NHL trophy & the results are very good for the Comcast-owned net

(UPDATED WITH FINAL NHL NUMBERS) The St. Louis Blues are only one game away from winning their first Stanley Cup but the real goal scorers are NBC and The NHL.

Paralleling the viewership challenged though still dominate NBA Finals over on ABC, the fifth face-off this series between the 52-year old Missouri team and Original 6er the Boston Bruins flicked a 4.0 in metered markets. In the final numbers, the ice battle in the Massachusetts metropolis skated to a 1.7/10 rating among adults 18-49 and 5.45 million viewers.

In the early metrics that’s the best result for the 2019 Stanley Cup so far. Also, in a competition that often sees a clincher at this point, that 4.0 is the second best Game 5 rating in the past half decade. Looking at total audience, the Comcast-owned net got the most sets of eyeballs this series so far too. Previously, the May 27 Game 1 held that title with 5.25 million watching.

This year’s championship has been a replay of the 1970 playoffs between the Blues and the Bruins, only with a very different possible outcome.

The game took the demo and viewership top spot for NBC on a somewhat otherwise quiet Thursday. Point of fact, the shortened revival of Paradise Hotel (0.4/2) ended on a quiet note that was down a tenth from last week. ABC was all game show repeats and CBS was mostly encores too.

However, a new Life in Pieces (0.6/3) and Elementary (0.5/3) were down a tenth and even with their respective May 30 airing – which faced the tail end of the Toronto Raptors winning Game 1 of the NBA Finals. The CW’s iZombie (0.2/1) and In The Dark (0.1/1) were the same as last week too.

Check out our ratings chart for all the fast affiliates math from last night, the only thing that changed later in the day was those hockey numbers:

