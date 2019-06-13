Stanley Cup Game 7 Ratings Slapshot For NBC & NHL As St. Louis Blues Win 1st Trophy

Alex Pietrangelo & the St. Louis Blues scored their very first Stanley Cup last night & the ratings were a winner too.

The 2019 Stanley Cup went right to down the Zamboni, but last night’s Game of the NHL series belonged to the St. Louis Blues.

Scoring a 4-1 victory over the Boston Bruins in Beantown, the Missouri team not only won the game but won their very first Stanley Cup in their 52-year old franchise history. For some, this year was a long overdue re-match of the 1970 Stanley Cup. For others, like the Blues’ Ryan O’Reilly, the adrenaline of victory was clearly surging – as were the ratings.

In a series that has seen a number of double-digit upticks over previous years and more than a few records for NBC and the NHL, Wednesday’s Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup snared a 6.4/12 in metered markets.

No surprise that’s the best any game has done this year in the early metrics and up 33% from Game 6 on June 9. However, the 2019 Game 7 is also up 12% over the last time the Stanley Cup went to a Game 7. That match-up also included Boston as the Bruins beat the Vancouver Canucks on June 15, 2011 in Hollywood North to deny the Canadian team their first Stanley Cup.

In fact, with the Blues win last night, Vancouver is now one of the two teams to go the longest without a championship trophy.

That 2011 Game 7 went on to bring in a total audience of 8.5 million, even with the Vancouver market and entire Canadian viewership not being counted by Nielsen – which is very similar to the situation the NBA Finals and ABC find themselves in as the Toronto Raptors battle it out with the Golden State Warriors.

That court drama returns tonight to the Disney-owned net in what could be a historic win for the Canadian team with their first Larry O’Brien Championship trophy.

Back to hockey, we’ll update with more Stanley Cup numbers as they come in and the rest of what was on TV last night.

In the meantime, check out this very Stanley Cup and very Canadian moment by that Ontario-born Ryan O’Reilly after last night’s Blues’ win – gotta love the guy!