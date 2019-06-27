No Joke: Stand-Up Comics Get Some Respect From Netflix, Marty Callner In New Show, Hall Of Fame

A new show that will honor some of stand-up comedy’s legendary performers will bow on Netflix next year and feature the first inductees into a new stand-up Hall of Fame.

The show will be titled The Hall: Honoring The Greats Of Stand-Up and will be available in 2020 on Netflix, executive produced by Marty Callner and Randall Gladstein, partners in Funny Business, Inc., and manager/producer David Steinberg. The induction ceremony for the new Stand-Up Hall will be held in Los Angeles.

The Hall of Fame itself will become a permanent part of the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, New York.

“Stand-up comedy is more than funny jokes — these artists shape our culture, teach us, and challenge us about the world and ourselves,” said Ted Sarandos, chief content officer, Netflix. “We’re honored to partner with Marty, Randall, David, and everyone at the National Comedy Center as we celebrate the greats in this field, create a space for comedy lovers to come together, and share the induction ceremony with Netflix members everywhere.”

The Hall and surrounding initiative were created by Callner and Gladstein, who have worked together for 35 years, producing iconic comedy and music broadcast events on six continents. Callner directed the first stand-up comedy special, An Evening with Robert Klein, for HBO and directed the first comedy specials of such greats as Robin Williams, Billy Crystal, Steve Martin and the late George Carlin, bringing Carlin’s infamous “seven words you can’t say on television” to television.

“Stand-up comedy is an art form all its own,” said Callner. “Stand-ups have a unique ability to make us laugh and to make us think. Often their social commentary mixed with humor makes them the most effective voices of the moment. It is long overdue that they be recognized with The Hall, where generations to come can appreciate their work forever.”

The Hall will live inside a brand new wing of the $50 million state-of-the-art National Comedy Center in Jamestown. The National Comedy Center is the United States’ official institution dedicated to presenting the vital story of comedy and preserving its heritage for future generations, as formally designated by the U.S. Congress in 2019. The Hall will offer a curated experience and interactive exhibits allowing visitors to explore the archives, including rare performances and interviews, memorabilia and personal effects from the legends of stand-up.

“As the country’s official cultural institution dedicated to the art form of comedy, the National Comedy Center is honored to partner with Netflix, Marty Callner, Randall Gladstein and David Steinberg to become the permanent home for the legends of stand-up comedy,” said Journey Gunderson, National Comedy Center Executive Director. “We look forward to welcoming comedy fans from around the world as we share the stories of the artists who had an enormous impact on comedy, and in turn, our culture – in a new wing of our museum complex devoted to these brilliant comics.”

Callner’s comedy and music productions have been nominated for more than 40 Emmy Awards. Most recently, Callner has directed comedy specials for Chris Rock, Will Ferrell, Whitney Cummings, Dane Cook, George Lopez and John Leguizamo. He is also the creator of the award winning HBO series Hard Knocks, which is entering its fourteenth season.

Manager and producer Steinberg has worked with Robin Williams, Billy Crystal, Robert Klein, Martin Mull, David Letterman and Martin Short, among others. As a writer and producer, he has worked on everything from the Academy Awards telecast, to the ESPY Awards, to comedy specials, many of which received Cable Ace, Emmy, Writers Guild of America and Grammy awards and honors. He also helped develop the films Good Morning, Vietnam and Throw Mama from the Train.

CAA brokered the deal with Netflix.