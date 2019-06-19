Stacey Snider Next Move To Form New Company Under Elisabeth Murdoch’s Shine?

While she has been rumored to be in play on several big jobs that would put her atop a studio or streaming service, Stacey Snider’s next move after leaving the 20th Century Fox Film chairman/CEO post is likely to be to start a production venture backed by Elisabeth Murdoch’s Shine.

Snider has the background to run a big venture; she has been in top posts for years from DreamWorks to Universal and TriStar, which is why she has been rumored for several of these jobs. But she is also well read and capable of nurturing a slate of projects as a producer. It’s looking like the latter will happen as her next move, sources say.

Snider has known for a year that she wasn’t part of the plan when Disney acquired Fox from Rupert Murdoch. Word is now circulating that Snider has begun approaching prospective staff to join her. Stay tuned as this is expected to happen sooner than later.